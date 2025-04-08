Trump's Executive Orders: A Lifeline for Coal Industry?

President Donald Trump is set to sign a series of executive orders on Tuesday designed to reinvigorate the coal industry, a move aligned with his campaign promise to enhance U.S. energy production. According to sources close to the administration, these actions will encourage coal industry growth by directing specific steps from the Interior and Energy Departments.

The executive orders, expected to be signed at the White House, will seek to prevent the premature retirement of existing coal plants, coinciding with a boost in U.S. power demand driven by artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles, and crypto currencies. Trump, who has been rolling back environmental regulations since his tenure began in January, intends these policies to bolster coal's role in electricity generation.

Despite its declining market share due to increasing natural gas production and the growth of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, the coal industry could see a resurgence through deregulation. Advocates argue that by enhancing operational efficiency and reducing regulatory barriers, coal plants could provide more power to the grid, addressing the current energy demands.

