Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Change in Women's Safety Measures

The Supreme Court emphasized a need for altering public mindset for women’s safety in India. Addressing the absence of necessary amenities, the court highlighted rural challenges, the continual threat of harassment, and urged governmental educational initiatives for a gender-sensitive atmosphere. The court has asked for a comprehensive report by May 6.

The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court expressed concern over women's safety, urging societal mindset change. Highlighting the pressing need for gender-sensitive practices, the court underscored challenges women face due to lack of amenities and persistent threats to their safety, notably addressing rural sanitation issues affecting women's health and safety.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma asserted the importance of creating an environment where women can thrive independently. The bench mentioned real-life cases where women's safety is jeopardized due to inadequate infrastructure, like the absence of proper sanitation in rural areas, which forces them to wait until dusk.

The court criticized the delay in government action and mandated a comprehensive affidavit within three weeks, detailing current and prospective educational measures toward eliminating gender-based violence. The bench stressed the necessity for widespread sensitization beyond just educational settings to tackle societal violence against women and address educational gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

