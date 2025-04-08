Trade Tensions: A New Global Market Reality

The United States has criticized China's response to its tariff policies, labeling it a 'big mistake,' as tensions between the world's largest economies escalate into a trade war.

China remains defiant against what it perceives as U.S. 'blackmail,' while European and Asian countries negotiate to minimize economic fallout. Global markets have steadied but remain fragile.

Economic experts warn of long-term impacts, with China's GDP growth forecast downgraded. Meanwhile, the EU considers countermeasures, seeking to protect its industries from the ripple effects of the mounting tariff battle.

