Hope for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Security Review

In a recent development, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has voiced hope for enhanced conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows a key security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq, in an interview with ANI, expressed optimism, stating, "We hope that the situation here gets improved. If that happens, there would be no one happier than National Conference. Several ministers, MLAs, and members have been killed. We hope that the situation is improved as soon as possible." Sadiq also called for the prompt restoration of statehood in J-K, aligning with promises made by the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Simultaneously, Amit Shah's visit to J-K marked a significant moment as he announced that three more groups have cut ties with the Hurriyat Conference. Shah remarked this shift illustrates growing trust in India's Constitution under Prime Minister Modi's vision for a unified and strong India. Shah noted on social media that in line with this vision, 11 organizations have now renounced separatism in support of unity.

