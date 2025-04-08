Left Menu

Hope for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Security Review

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq expressed hope for improved conditions in Jammu and Kashmir following a security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sadiq emphasized the restoration of statehood and security improvements, while Shah highlighted growing trust in India's Constitution with groups severing ties with Hurriyat Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:14 IST
Hope for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Security Review
National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has voiced hope for enhanced conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows a key security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq, in an interview with ANI, expressed optimism, stating, "We hope that the situation here gets improved. If that happens, there would be no one happier than National Conference. Several ministers, MLAs, and members have been killed. We hope that the situation is improved as soon as possible." Sadiq also called for the prompt restoration of statehood in J-K, aligning with promises made by the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Simultaneously, Amit Shah's visit to J-K marked a significant moment as he announced that three more groups have cut ties with the Hurriyat Conference. Shah remarked this shift illustrates growing trust in India's Constitution under Prime Minister Modi's vision for a unified and strong India. Shah noted on social media that in line with this vision, 11 organizations have now renounced separatism in support of unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025