Markets Rebound Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Major stock markets experienced a notable surge on Tuesday following a streak of heavy selling, fueled by optimism that the U.S. might reconsider some of its aggressive tariff policies.

The technology sector drove gains on the S&P 500, with the semiconductor index showing a sharp rise. Oil prices also rebounded from their recent losses. "This appears to be an oversold rally," commented Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of extensive tariffs had initially triggered sharp market declines. However, hints of potential negotiations have sparked a sense of cautious optimism, keeping investors on their toes as they assess the economic impact of the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)