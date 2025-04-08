Punjab Police's Anti-Drug Operation Nets 71 Arrests in Single Day

Punjab Police on Tuesday struck a major blow against drug smuggling, arresting 71 individuals and confiscating 1.8 kg heroin, 4.9 kg opium, and 13,362 intoxicant pills. Authorities also seized Rs 9,000 related to their illegal activities.

The operation, spanning all 28 districts of the state, was executed under the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has vowed to root out the drug menace through the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh.' A total of 5,373 drug smugglers have been detained since the beginning of this campaign.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla revealed that over 180 police teams, involving more than 900 officers, conducted raids at around 350 sites, resulting in 43 FIRs across Punjab. The three-pronged strategy focuses on enforcement, deaddiction, and prevention. Police monitored pharmaceutical shops to ensure compliance with laws on drug sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)