Punjab Police's Anti-Drug Operation Nets 71 Arrests in Single Day

In a large-scale operation across Punjab, police arrested 71 drug smugglers, seizing significant amounts of heroin and opium. As part of a state-wide crackdown to combat drugs, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a total of 5373 arrests have been made in just 39 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police on Tuesday struck a major blow against drug smuggling, arresting 71 individuals and confiscating 1.8 kg heroin, 4.9 kg opium, and 13,362 intoxicant pills. Authorities also seized Rs 9,000 related to their illegal activities.

The operation, spanning all 28 districts of the state, was executed under the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has vowed to root out the drug menace through the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh.' A total of 5,373 drug smugglers have been detained since the beginning of this campaign.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla revealed that over 180 police teams, involving more than 900 officers, conducted raids at around 350 sites, resulting in 43 FIRs across Punjab. The three-pronged strategy focuses on enforcement, deaddiction, and prevention. Police monitored pharmaceutical shops to ensure compliance with laws on drug sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

