Anatel Approves New Expansion for Musk's Starlink in Brazil

Brazil's telecommunications agency, Anatel, has moved to expand Elon Musk's Starlink operations within the country by authorizing 7,500 additional satellites. This development marks a significant increase from the current allowance of 4,408 satellites, amplifying Starlink's reach in Latin America.

The decision was made public on Tuesday when Anatel issued a statement clarifying the new authorization. This expansion aims to enhance the connectivity capabilities of Starlink across the vast and diverse geography of Brazil.

Experts suggest this move could significantly improve internet access across rural and underserved regions, boosting potential economic and technological developments in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)