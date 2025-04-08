Germany's New Coalition: Merz and SPD Join Forces

Germany's conservatives, led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, have reportedly forged an agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to form a coalition government, as reported by NTV on Tuesday. This alliance is poised to bring about a notable shift in the political landscape.

While NTV has reported this significant development, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the claims. The formation of this government could be pivotal in addressing the pressing issues facing Germany today, under the joint leadership of Merz and the SPD.

Details about the coalition's agenda and how this alliance will work in practice remain eagerly anticipated by both political analysts and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)