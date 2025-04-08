Germany's New Coalition: Merz and SPD Join Forces
Germany's conservative party, led by Friedrich Merz, has reportedly reached an agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats to form a new government. This coalition marks a significant political shift in the country, as the parties align under new leadership to address pressing national issues.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's conservatives, led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, have reportedly forged an agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to form a coalition government, as reported by NTV on Tuesday. This alliance is poised to bring about a notable shift in the political landscape.
While NTV has reported this significant development, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the claims. The formation of this government could be pivotal in addressing the pressing issues facing Germany today, under the joint leadership of Merz and the SPD.
Details about the coalition's agenda and how this alliance will work in practice remain eagerly anticipated by both political analysts and the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Government Moves to Weed Out Inefficient Employees
A Japanese court orders dissolution of the Unification Church, upholding the government request, NHK television says, reports AP.
Our government will come up with a new industrial policy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Congress MP Criticizes BJP and Maharashtra Government for Neglecting Farmers
Government Recovers Rs 416 crore from Ineligible PM-KISAN Beneficiaries