Trump's Executive Order Challenges State Climate Laws

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aiming to halt enforcement of state laws targeting the reduction of fossil fuel use and addressing climate change. This directive seeks to bolster domestic energy production while countering Democrat-led environmental regulations.

The order mandates the U.S. attorney general to pinpoint and obstruct state laws related to climate change and carbon emissions. Trump highlighted policies in states like New York and Vermont, which penalize fossil fuel companies, as well as California's cap-and-trade policy, asserting that these initiatives compromise American energy dominance and security.

Despite the executive order, Democratic governors Kathy Hochul and Michelle Lujan Grisham, who co-lead the U.S. Climate Alliance, remain steadfast in their climate goals. Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute praised the move for holding states accountable for what it views as unconstitutional policies affecting U.S. energy producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)