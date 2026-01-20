Demolition Tensions: Israel's Controversial Move on UNRWA Compound

In a move fraught with international controversy, Israel has demolished buildings within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem. The operation, carried out by Israeli forces, follows the site's seizure last year and has been condemned by the UN as a violation of international law.

UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini decried the actions as a "new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law," highlighting a series of Israeli actions perceived as aggressive towards the agency. The recent demolition adds to previous incidents, including a raid on a medical clinic and plans to cut essential services.

The Israeli government, standing by its actions, cites alleged connections between UNRWA staff and Hamas militants as justification, while dismissing claims of any breach of legal norms. Tension remains high as the international community watches closely, and the agency seeks to assert its position amidst the geopolitical dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)