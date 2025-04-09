EnKash Revolutionizes Fintech with RBI's PPI License
EnKash, a leading Indian fintech platform, has secured the RBI's PPI license, enhancing its payments and corporate card offerings. This milestone complements its PA license, enabling innovative solutions in India's $50 billion prepaid market, and aligns EnKash with top fintech leaders and major banking partners.
EnKash has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), securing its position as a leader in the fintech space. This development allows EnKash to further streamline its payments system and enhance services for both banks and customers.
With this PPI license paired with its Payment Aggregator (PA) license, EnKash is primed to offer innovative solutions in the digital payments space, which sees over $50 billion in annual transactions in India. These instruments facilitate a wide range of financial activities, including corporate payments, digital wallets for government schemes, and campus solutions.
Co-founder Naveen Bindal emphasized the commitment to an agile financial ecosystem, aiming to make card issuance as fast as quick commerce deliveries. Backed by substantial investments and bank partnerships, EnKash is poised to continue its leadership and innovation in fintech.
