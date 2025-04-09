India Unveils Online Portal for Revolutionary XRF Nutritional Testing

India has taken a significant leap in its fight against micronutrient malnutrition with the launch of a groundbreaking online portal. This platform offers access to X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) testing services, enabling accurate verification of the nutritional quality of biofortified crops, such as those enriched with essential minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium.

By employing XRF Spectrometry, laboratories can swiftly ascertain the presence of key minerals in grains or flours, outperforming traditional testing methods in both speed and cost-efficiency. This technological advancement promises to transform India's diverse agricultural landscape, providing rapid, non-invasive results without the need for costly chemical processes.

The accessible portal comes as India faces significant micronutrient deficiencies impacting public health and productivity. It offers new opportunities for Indian food brands and agri-exporters to meet the rising demand for healthier food options both domestically and internationally. Stakeholders like Ravinder Grover, COO of HarvestPlus Solutions, emphasize the transformative impact of basing decisions on credible data as India makes strides toward a more nutritionally secure future.

