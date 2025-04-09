Left Menu

Ukraine Defies 30-Day Energy Strike Moratorium

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, claims Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure daily, breaching a U.S.-mediated 30-day pause agreement. Both nations accuse each other of violations. The battlefield claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:19 IST
Ukraine Defies 30-Day Energy Strike Moratorium
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has made serious allegations against Ukraine, stating that it persistently targets Russian energy infrastructure. This, she claims, violates a 30-day cessation of strikes brokered by the United States.

Accusations of breaches have been fired back and forth between Russia and Ukraine, each blaming the other for failing to adhere to the agreed pause on energy strikes.

Despite these claims, Reuters has reported an inability to independently verify the on-the-ground realities of these assertions, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025