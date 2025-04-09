Ukraine Defies 30-Day Energy Strike Moratorium

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has made serious allegations against Ukraine, stating that it persistently targets Russian energy infrastructure. This, she claims, violates a 30-day cessation of strikes brokered by the United States.

Accusations of breaches have been fired back and forth between Russia and Ukraine, each blaming the other for failing to adhere to the agreed pause on energy strikes.

Despite these claims, Reuters has reported an inability to independently verify the on-the-ground realities of these assertions, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)