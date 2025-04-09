Ukraine Defies 30-Day Energy Strike Moratorium
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, claims Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure daily, breaching a U.S.-mediated 30-day pause agreement. Both nations accuse each other of violations. The battlefield claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has made serious allegations against Ukraine, stating that it persistently targets Russian energy infrastructure. This, she claims, violates a 30-day cessation of strikes brokered by the United States.
Accusations of breaches have been fired back and forth between Russia and Ukraine, each blaming the other for failing to adhere to the agreed pause on energy strikes.
Despite these claims, Reuters has reported an inability to independently verify the on-the-ground realities of these assertions, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.
