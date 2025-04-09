Left Menu

Minister Annapurna Devi's Mission Poshan: Transforming Arunachal's Welfare Programs

Union Minister Annapurna Devi will visit Arunachal Pradesh to attend programs under Poshan Pakhwara. Her itinerary includes reviewing schemes in Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts and interacting with local beneficiaries. She aims to enhance these initiatives' implementation and effectiveness for women and children's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:54 IST
Annapurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is set to embark on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to 13, focusing on Poshan Pakhwara, as confirmed by an official statement on Wednesday.

Devi plans to engage in a series of field visits and review meetings aimed at bolstering the effectiveness of central schemes in this northeastern region.

Her agenda includes visiting Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts to observe Poshan Pakhwara activities. Moreover, Devi will tour schools, Anganwadi centers, hospitals, cooperatives, and Self Help Groups to gauge the impact of government initiatives directly. Review meetings with district officers will emphasize program enhancement and identifying improvement areas, prioritizing the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

