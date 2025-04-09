Minister Annapurna Devi's Mission Poshan: Transforming Arunachal's Welfare Programs

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is set to embark on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to 13, focusing on Poshan Pakhwara, as confirmed by an official statement on Wednesday.

Devi plans to engage in a series of field visits and review meetings aimed at bolstering the effectiveness of central schemes in this northeastern region.

Her agenda includes visiting Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts to observe Poshan Pakhwara activities. Moreover, Devi will tour schools, Anganwadi centers, hospitals, cooperatives, and Self Help Groups to gauge the impact of government initiatives directly. Review meetings with district officers will emphasize program enhancement and identifying improvement areas, prioritizing the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable communities.

