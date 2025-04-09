Kerala Madrasa Teacher Sentenced to 187 Years for Sexual Assault
A madrasa teacher in Kerala's Kannur has been sentenced to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the pandemic. The verdict was issued by the Taliparamba POCSO court, and the accused, previously involved in a similar case, was fined Rs 9 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal decision, a madrasa teacher from Alakode in Kerala's Kannur district was sentenced to 187 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taliparamba POCSO court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
Muhammed Rafi, the convicted individual, faced stern justice as the court considered his previous involvement in a similar case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, this prior record played a crucial role in his substantial sentencing.
Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh on Rafi, further emphasizing the severity of his crime. More details on the case are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gerard Depardieu Faces Court Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Gerard Depardieu Faces Sexual Assault Charges in Paris Court
Gerard Depardieu Fights Back: Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in Paris Court
Supreme Court Challenges Controversial Ruling on Sexual Assault Allegations
Supreme Court Slams High Court's Ruling in Sexual Assault Case