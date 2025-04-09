Kerala Madrasa Teacher Sentenced to 187 Years for Sexual Assault

In a significant legal decision, a madrasa teacher from Alakode in Kerala's Kannur district was sentenced to 187 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taliparamba POCSO court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

Muhammed Rafi, the convicted individual, faced stern justice as the court considered his previous involvement in a similar case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, this prior record played a crucial role in his substantial sentencing.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh on Rafi, further emphasizing the severity of his crime. More details on the case are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)