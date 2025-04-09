Runaway Romance Shocks Families in Aligarh

In an unexpected turn of events, a middle-aged woman has eloped with her daughter's fiancé just a week before the scheduled wedding in Aligarh district, leaving both families in disbelief. The police are currently searching for the couple after a report was filed.

Jitendra Kumar, the bride-to-be's father, reported that his wife, Apna Devi, absconded with the groom, taking with her Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewelry worth over Rs 5 lakh intended for the wedding. This shocking act has devastated the family financially and emotionally.

The groom, identified as Sushant, left his home vaguely informing his father of a 'long journey'. His sudden absence, paired with Devi's disappearance, led Sushant's father to suspect foul play and report them missing. Police officials have confirmed they are actively working on locating the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)