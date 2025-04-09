Left Menu

Runaway Romance Shocks Families in Aligarh

In Aligarh district, a woman has run away with her daughter's fiancé just before the wedding, taking cash and jewelry. This unexpected event has shocked both families, prompting a police investigation. The woman's husband has expressed his disbelief and financial loss following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:42 IST
Runaway Romance Shocks Families in Aligarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, a middle-aged woman has eloped with her daughter's fiancé just a week before the scheduled wedding in Aligarh district, leaving both families in disbelief. The police are currently searching for the couple after a report was filed.

Jitendra Kumar, the bride-to-be's father, reported that his wife, Apna Devi, absconded with the groom, taking with her Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewelry worth over Rs 5 lakh intended for the wedding. This shocking act has devastated the family financially and emotionally.

The groom, identified as Sushant, left his home vaguely informing his father of a 'long journey'. His sudden absence, paired with Devi's disappearance, led Sushant's father to suspect foul play and report them missing. Police officials have confirmed they are actively working on locating the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025