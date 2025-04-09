Left Menu

Public Sector Banks Lower Lending Rates Following RBI Policy Cut

Bank of India and UCO Bank have reduced their lending rates by 25 basis points following the RBI's policy rate cut. The rate change benefits both existing and new borrowers. Other banks are expected to follow suit. Bank of India's new rate is 8.85%, while UCO Bank's is 8.8%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST
Public Sector Banks Lower Lending Rates Following RBI Policy Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the Reserve Bank of India's policy rate cut announced Wednesday, Bank of India and UCO Bank have both slashed their lending rates by 25 basis points. The move is poised to provide significant financial relief to both existing and new borrowers.

The public sector banks disclosed their rate revisions through regulatory filings, attributing them to the RBI's earlier decision to lower the short-term lending rate, known as the repo rate. Bank of India confirmed its new Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has decreased to 8.85% from the previous 9.10%.

Similarly, UCO Bank stated that its repo linked rate would drop to 8.8%, with the change set to take effect on Thursday. Market analysts anticipate that other banks will soon make similar rate reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025