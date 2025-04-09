Left Menu

Extradition Controversy and Comedy Defense: A Dive Into Recent Headlines

Shiv Sena (UBT) reacts to Tahawwur Rana's extradition and calls for the death penalty. Anand Dubey voices support for comedian Kunal Kamra amid legal disputes, emphasizing the need for democratic criticism. Kamra approaches Bombay High Court, contesting FIR following his stand-up remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:45 IST
Extradition Controversy and Comedy Defense: A Dive Into Recent Headlines
Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India has sparked a strong response from Shiv Sena (UBT), with spokesperson Anand Dubey declaring the move as 'better late than never' but lamenting the delay. On Monday, the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's legal challenge cleared the way for his return to India, where he is accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Dubey asserted that bringing Rana to India sooner could have uncovered numerous Pakistani conspiracies. He demanded Rana face the death penalty after authorities extract necessary information from him. Dubey emphasized the missed opportunities, claiming, 'A step that is better late than never. But it should have been done earlier.'

In another legal tussle, Dubey addressed the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been embroiled in a legal battle over comments directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court regarding an FIR against him and seeks protective measures, citing safety concerns. Dubey stressed the importance of upholding the democratic right to criticize the government while underscoring the police's role in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025