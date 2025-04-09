Escalating Tensions: China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

China has launched a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing the United States of destabilizing global trade with its aggressive tariff measures. Beijing's outcry follows recent U.S. tariffs that President Donald Trump claims are essential for correcting America's trade deficits.

The U.S. move has prompted China to increase its own tariffs on American imports, joining the European Union in rolling out countermeasures. China's statement to the WTO accuses the U.S. of rule violations and insists reciprocal tariffs are detrimental.

The escalating tariff battle unsettled global markets, with a significant selloff in U.S. stocks. The dispute may push China to seek formal dispute settlement through the WTO if a resolution is not achieved within 60 days of bilateral consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)