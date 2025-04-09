Left Menu

Reserve Bank Penalty on Citibank: Compliance Breach

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a Rs 3.20 lakh penalty on Citibank for not conducting due diligence on inward remittances from a foreign account. A show cause notice was issued, and after reviewing Citibank's responses, the Reserve Bank concluded the breaches were valid and warranted penalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:52 IST
Reserve Bank Penalty on Citibank: Compliance Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has levied a Rs 3.20 lakh fine on Citibank due to lapses in due diligence regarding inward remittances from a foreign currency account, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

In its statement, the central bank disclosed that a show cause notice had been issued to Citibank. In response, the bank presented a written defense and made an oral presentation of its stance.

After examining the evidence and the bank's replies, the Reserve Bank determined the breaches were valid and justified the penalty. The central bank further clarified that this action does not affect the legitimacy of any transactions or agreements between Citibank and its customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025