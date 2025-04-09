U.S. Intensifies Sanctions Against Iran Amidst Potential Nuclear Talks

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, as announced by the Treasury Department on Wednesday. This move, targeting five entities and one individual within Iran, arrives shortly after President Donald Trump's declaration of potential direct talks with Tehran over its contentious nuclear program.

The entities named include the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its subsidiary, the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, reflecting U.S. efforts to thwart Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions. Despite hopes for dialogue, Iran's foreign minister clarified that discussions in Oman would not be direct, highlighting ongoing diplomatic challenges.

President Trump illustrated the gravity of the situation, stating ominously that Iran would face serious repercussions if talks to dismantle their nuclear development were to falter, underlining the tense geopolitical climate surrounding these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)