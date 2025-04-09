Punjab's Integrated Action Thwarts Drug Operations at Border

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with Punjab Police, seized a packet of suspected heroin along the Tarn Taran border, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Acting on precise intelligence, the BSF and police executed a thorough search operation, uncovering the 569-gram heroin package wrapped in distinctive adhesive tape.

The narcotics, equipped with a copper wire and luminous sticks, suggested delivery via drone, highlighting an elaborate smuggling effort. The BSF praised the synchrony between their troops and Punjab Police, emphasizing the importance of coordinated action in obstructing drug syndicates from breaching state lines.

Concurrently, Amritsar Police dismantled two drug rings, arresting eight individuals and seizing over four kilograms of heroin. Their investigation uncovered links to foreign smugglers and corrupt officials facilitating operations. In response to escalating drug trafficking, the Punjab government under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is intensifying its campaign against narcotics, directing extensive raids across the state led by a newly formed Cabinet Sub-Committee.

