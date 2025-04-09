Left Menu

Punjab's Integrated Action Thwarts Drug Operations at Border

The Border Security Force and Punjab Police recovered suspected heroin at Tarn Taran, foiling a drone-based drug smuggling attempt. This follows the arrest of eight key operatives linked to drug cartels, as joint operations target narcotics networks in Punjab under CM Mann's directive for a drug-free state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:00 IST
Punjab's Integrated Action Thwarts Drug Operations at Border
BSF and Punjab police with the suspected heroin. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with Punjab Police, seized a packet of suspected heroin along the Tarn Taran border, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Acting on precise intelligence, the BSF and police executed a thorough search operation, uncovering the 569-gram heroin package wrapped in distinctive adhesive tape.

The narcotics, equipped with a copper wire and luminous sticks, suggested delivery via drone, highlighting an elaborate smuggling effort. The BSF praised the synchrony between their troops and Punjab Police, emphasizing the importance of coordinated action in obstructing drug syndicates from breaching state lines.

Concurrently, Amritsar Police dismantled two drug rings, arresting eight individuals and seizing over four kilograms of heroin. Their investigation uncovered links to foreign smugglers and corrupt officials facilitating operations. In response to escalating drug trafficking, the Punjab government under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is intensifying its campaign against narcotics, directing extensive raids across the state led by a newly formed Cabinet Sub-Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025