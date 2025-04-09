Gujarat Leads India in Panchayat Advancement Index 2022-23
Gujarat tops the inaugural Panchayat Advancement Index by focusing on sustainable governance and grassroots development. With 346 Panchayats ranked as 'Front Runners', the state showcases a robust rural development model. The index underscores Gujarat's national leadership in inclusive growth, inspiring other states to follow suit.
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state in the first-ever Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2022-23, as announced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The index ranks over 2.16 lakh gram panchayats across 29 states, with Gujarat setting a national precedent with 346 panchayats earning the 'Front Runners' status.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long prioritized rural progress, aiming to innovate and modernize villages with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility. These initiatives were born during his leadership as Gujarat's Chief Minister, paving the way for a profound rural transformation. Under the current stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat remains committed to thorough and sustainable development at the grassroots level, serving as a benchmark for other states.
The remarkable accomplishments in the PAI shed light on Gujarat's unique approach to inclusive growth and self-reliant gram panchayats. Gujarat leads with Telangana and Tripura following. Out of the total assessed, 699 Gram Panchayats qualify as 'Front Runners', making the PAI a valuable tool in identifying and bridging developmental gaps at the grassroots level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
