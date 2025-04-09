Stock Market Surge: Tariff Pause Ignites Investor Optimism

In a dramatic turn of events, major stock indexes saw significant gains on Wednesday, powered by a decisive move from U.S. President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 soared over 6% after Trump announced an immediate 90-day halt on many of his tariffs.

This strategic pause, although accompanied by increased tariffs on China, caused the U.S. dollar to strengthen against global currencies, particularly the yen. An upbeat Treasury auction further bolstered investor confidence, propelling stocks even higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 2,000 points, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted impressive gains. Global equities, as measured by MSCI's index, also climbed, alluding to a renewed optimism among investors despite previous recession fears fueled by wide-ranging tariffs.

