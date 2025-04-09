Left Menu

Stock Market Surge: Tariff Pause Ignites Investor Optimism

The major U.S. stock indexes surged significantly after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on certain tariffs, boosting investor sentiment. This decision also strengthened the U.S. dollar against major currencies and led to strong demand for Treasury notes. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, major stock indexes saw significant gains on Wednesday, powered by a decisive move from U.S. President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 soared over 6% after Trump announced an immediate 90-day halt on many of his tariffs.

This strategic pause, although accompanied by increased tariffs on China, caused the U.S. dollar to strengthen against global currencies, particularly the yen. An upbeat Treasury auction further bolstered investor confidence, propelling stocks even higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 2,000 points, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted impressive gains. Global equities, as measured by MSCI's index, also climbed, alluding to a renewed optimism among investors despite previous recession fears fueled by wide-ranging tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

