Upscale Shift: Louis Vuitton's Texas Challenge and the Road Ahead

LVMH's Texas production facility, established with optimism six years ago, is now grappling with significant operational hurdles. The site, intended to manufacture luxury handbags under the Louis Vuitton brand, has lagged behind global performance standards, attributed largely to a lack of skilled labor.

Sources report that the factory suffers from high defect rates and a challenging work environment, leading to the destruction of faulty products. Efforts to boost output have occasionally involved controversial practices to meet targets, with some supervisors allegedly overlooking quality defects.

Despite these setbacks, LVMH remains committed to expanding its production footprint in Texas, even planning to relocate more operations from California. The move aims to leverage tax incentives and navigate trade challenges imposed on European-made goods.

