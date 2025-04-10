Diplomatic Relations Reset: U.S. and Russia in Talks to Normalize Missions

The United States and Russia initiated critical discussions in Istanbul on Thursday, aiming to normalize diplomatic relations disrupted by the post-Ukraine conflict era. Delegations from both nations, captured by Reuters footage, convened at the Russian consulate, highlighting the urgent need to restore embassy operations after facing increased tension.

Helming the talks are Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Sonata Coulter. Both parties emphasize that the primary goal is to address operational issues affecting their diplomatic missions, steering clear of broader geopolitical squabbles like the Ukraine conflict.

For years, bureaucratic obstacles, property disputes, and accusations of intimidation have hindered diplomatic efficiency. The U.S. has placed restrictions on several Russian properties, complicating matters further. As both sides express the need for smoother diplomatic operations, this dialogue marks a pragmatic step towards resolving ongoing grievances.

