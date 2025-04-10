Punjab Police Officer Killed in Clash Amid Rising Violence

In a tragic incident in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was fatally shot while intervening in a fight between two groups. This deadly encounter unfolded on Wednesday night in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan as Singh, along with his team from the Goindwal Sahib police station, attempted to quell the violence.

As the police arrived, they were met with aggression from the feuding groups, resulting in Head Constable Harvinder Singh sustaining injuries from a brick attack. Despite police efforts to maintain order, Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The ensuing investigation saw over 20 individuals detained, as confirmed by Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana. The SSP assured that stringent measures will be enacted against those responsible. Simultaneously, in a separate operation, the BSF and Punjab Police jointly apprehended a suspected narco-smuggler, capturing heroin during an ambush in the district, underscoring the persistent issues of violence and smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)