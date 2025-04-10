Left Menu

Ignored Martyrs' Parents Demand Policy Change: A Case for Inclusion

The parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who died in a jet crash, feel ignored by government policies favoring the spouses of deceased soldiers. They demand equal recognition, arguing that parents' contributions are overlooked. The Rais were not offered condolences, deepening their sense of injustice.

The bereaved parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who perished in a tragic jet crash, are calling for a change in the governmental policy they claim marginalizes parents in favor of widows of soldiers. The couple feels neglected after not receiving condolences from top officials.

Rai's parents, Group Captain Amitabh Rai (retd) and Chitralekha Rai, argue that parents who sacrifice for their children's military service deserve equal acknowledgement and honors. They highlight the discrepancy in policies that provide entitlements exclusively to the wives of the deceased.

Despite their grief, the Rais have met with other affected families, pushing for policy amendments that include all immediate family members of fallen soldiers. They express a deep hurt at the lack of recognition and demand a more inclusive approach from the government.

