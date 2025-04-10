NIA's Bold Extradition Marks Defining Moment in 26/11 Justice
Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar and former NSG commando Surender Singh commend NIA's achievement in extraditing 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Rana's anticipated punishment is seen as a critical victory over terrorism, delivering a strong message against those threatening India's security.
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been hailed as a significant victory for Indian authorities. Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar praised the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their decisive action, stating that hopes are high for capital punishment to send a stern warning to adversaries targeting India.
Speaking to ANI, Bawdhankar emphasized the symbolism behind Rana's potential execution. 'It's an achievement for NIA,' he noted. 'Capital punishment for Rana would signal a strong message to the world that anyone casting an evil eye on India will not be spared.' His reflections are underscored by personal stakes, having been part of the team that confronted the 2008 terror attacks.
Meanwhile, former National Security Guard (NSG) commando Surender Singh, who played a crucial role during the 2008 operations, described Rana's extradition as a 'tight slap' to Pakistan and terrorism. Singh, now a BJP leader, praised government leaders and agencies for their collaborative efforts in the extradition, recalling his own heroics and sacrifices made during the Taj Hotel siege.
