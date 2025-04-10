NIA's Bold Extradition Marks Defining Moment in 26/11 Justice

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been hailed as a significant victory for Indian authorities. Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar praised the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their decisive action, stating that hopes are high for capital punishment to send a stern warning to adversaries targeting India.

Speaking to ANI, Bawdhankar emphasized the symbolism behind Rana's potential execution. 'It's an achievement for NIA,' he noted. 'Capital punishment for Rana would signal a strong message to the world that anyone casting an evil eye on India will not be spared.' His reflections are underscored by personal stakes, having been part of the team that confronted the 2008 terror attacks.

Meanwhile, former National Security Guard (NSG) commando Surender Singh, who played a crucial role during the 2008 operations, described Rana's extradition as a 'tight slap' to Pakistan and terrorism. Singh, now a BJP leader, praised government leaders and agencies for their collaborative efforts in the extradition, recalling his own heroics and sacrifices made during the Taj Hotel siege.

(With inputs from agencies.)