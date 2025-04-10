Left Menu

NIA's Bold Extradition Marks Defining Moment in 26/11 Justice

Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar and former NSG commando Surender Singh commend NIA's achievement in extraditing 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Rana's anticipated punishment is seen as a critical victory over terrorism, delivering a strong message against those threatening India's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:16 IST
NIA's Bold Extradition Marks Defining Moment in 26/11 Justice
Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been hailed as a significant victory for Indian authorities. Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar praised the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their decisive action, stating that hopes are high for capital punishment to send a stern warning to adversaries targeting India.

Speaking to ANI, Bawdhankar emphasized the symbolism behind Rana's potential execution. 'It's an achievement for NIA,' he noted. 'Capital punishment for Rana would signal a strong message to the world that anyone casting an evil eye on India will not be spared.' His reflections are underscored by personal stakes, having been part of the team that confronted the 2008 terror attacks.

Meanwhile, former National Security Guard (NSG) commando Surender Singh, who played a crucial role during the 2008 operations, described Rana's extradition as a 'tight slap' to Pakistan and terrorism. Singh, now a BJP leader, praised government leaders and agencies for their collaborative efforts in the extradition, recalling his own heroics and sacrifices made during the Taj Hotel siege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025