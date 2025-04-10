Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi vs. BJP and RSS

In a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya suggested that the opposition leader spend a year in an RSS 'Shakha' to understand nationalism and service. Maurya's comments arrived in response to Gandhi's recent statements against the RSS.

Maurya further attacked Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging numerous atrocities against Dalits during Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Maurya accused Yadav of failing to protect the rights of backward communities, stating, 'Most atrocities were committed on backward and Dalits under his government.'

Meanwhile, at the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Centre over the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it an 'attack on freedom of religion and the Constitution.' He claimed the bill was a diversion from critical issues, alleging it sets a future precedent for targeting other communities.

Gandhi accused the RSS of harboring an ideology against the Constitution, stating, 'They want to end democracy and hand over the country's money to Ambani Adani.' He further criticized the BJP's stance on the caste census, suggesting reluctance to disclose minority representation.

