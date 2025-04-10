Left Menu

Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi vs. BJP and RSS

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks against RSS, suggesting he attend an RSS 'Shakha' to learn nationalism. Maurya also targeted Akhilesh Yadav for alleged Dalit atrocities during his term. Gandhi accused the Modi government of attacking religious freedom and the Constitution through the Waqf Amendment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:54 IST
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi vs. BJP and RSS
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya suggested that the opposition leader spend a year in an RSS 'Shakha' to understand nationalism and service. Maurya's comments arrived in response to Gandhi's recent statements against the RSS.

Maurya further attacked Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging numerous atrocities against Dalits during Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Maurya accused Yadav of failing to protect the rights of backward communities, stating, 'Most atrocities were committed on backward and Dalits under his government.'

Meanwhile, at the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Centre over the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it an 'attack on freedom of religion and the Constitution.' He claimed the bill was a diversion from critical issues, alleging it sets a future precedent for targeting other communities.

Gandhi accused the RSS of harboring an ideology against the Constitution, stating, 'They want to end democracy and hand over the country's money to Ambani Adani.' He further criticized the BJP's stance on the caste census, suggesting reluctance to disclose minority representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025