Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana: A Diplomatic Milestone for India

India's successful extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, Tahawwur Rana, marks a significant diplomatic victory. Despite being a crucial link, his extradition is part of India's larger mission against terrorism. The development brings hope for justice, as calls intensify for action against other masterminds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST
K Unnikrishnan, the father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, K Unnikrishnan, father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, hailed the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana as a "diplomatic success" for India. Despite being a crucial link in the chain, Unnikrishnan emphasized it as just a step in a more extensive battle against terrorism.

Reflecting on his son's role, Unnikrishnan clarified that Major Sandeep was not a victim, but a dutiful soldier. "He was the hand of the Indian people," he said, emphasizing that his son was fulfilling his duty in defending the nation during the attacks.

The landmark move has reignited calls for further action. Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, a terror attack survivor and key witness against Ajmal Kasab, demanded the death penalty for Rana. She urged the Indian government to pursue other masterminds, like Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now set for extradition to India. This decision marks a pivotal step in India's ongoing quest for justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, as support intensifies for further extraditions.

The extradition is a notable stride in addressing the grievances of many affected by the attacks, renewing hope that justice will be served. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

