Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Trade War Strains and Stock Swings

U.S. stock index futures fell following a temporary tariff reduction by President Trump, after a significant rally the previous day. Trump's move affected China differently, raising its tariffs. Analysts expressed concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war impacting market stability. Investors anticipate inflation data and possible Fed responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST
Turbulent Markets: Trade War Strains and Stock Swings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures witnessed a sharp decline on Thursday, following a record-setting rally as President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction of tariffs on multiple countries while increasing them on China.

Just 24 hours after imposing new tariffs on several trading partners, Trump lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices to historical highs, before further escalating tensions by hiking tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% from 104% on Wednesday. Experts predict ongoing volatility between the two economic powerhouses.

Despite the recent surge, the market remains below pre-tariff levels. Investors are now anxious about forthcoming consumer price data and potential Federal Reserve actions amid fears of hindered global growth and inflation. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's 'fear gauge,' also saw recent fluctuations. Key economic indicators, including jobless claims and bank earnings, will further influence market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025