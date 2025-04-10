Agrifields DMCC Expands Global Reach: New Ventures in Asia

Agrifields DMCC, a renowned Dubai-based fertilizer and phosphate firm, is set to broaden its operational horizon by entering the Korean market by the end of FY'26. This strategic expansion is powered by Korea's escalating demand for agricultural products and the necessity for sustainable farming solutions. The company aims to utilize its vast expertise to secure a significant presence in this new territory.

Mr. Amit Gupta, the company's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the Korean venture, highlighting its importance in Agrifields DMCC's global strategy. Gupta emphasized the company's ambition to emerge as a pivotal player in the international agricultural sector, with this expansion marking a critical step in accomplishing that objective. He also noted the potential for building robust partnerships and customer relationships in the new market.

In addition to its Korean aspirations, Agrifields DMCC is launching a new range of water-soluble fertilizers in India. These products are crafted to support sustainable agricultural practices, boost crop outputs, and enhance soil quality, aligning with the company's vision for innovation and environmental responsibility. Gupta remarked that these developments would significantly bolster food security and increase farmer incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)