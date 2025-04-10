Left Menu

Agrifields DMCC Expands Global Reach: New Ventures in Asia

Agrifields DMCC, a major fertilizer manufacturer from Dubai, plans to expand its operations into Korea by FY26, driven by demand for sustainable agricultural products. The company, led by CEO Amit Gupta, is also introducing new water-soluble fertilizers in India, aiming to improve sustainable farming practices and enhance food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:57 IST
Agrifields DMCC Expands Global Reach: New Ventures in Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agrifields DMCC, a renowned Dubai-based fertilizer and phosphate firm, is set to broaden its operational horizon by entering the Korean market by the end of FY'26. This strategic expansion is powered by Korea's escalating demand for agricultural products and the necessity for sustainable farming solutions. The company aims to utilize its vast expertise to secure a significant presence in this new territory.

Mr. Amit Gupta, the company's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the Korean venture, highlighting its importance in Agrifields DMCC's global strategy. Gupta emphasized the company's ambition to emerge as a pivotal player in the international agricultural sector, with this expansion marking a critical step in accomplishing that objective. He also noted the potential for building robust partnerships and customer relationships in the new market.

In addition to its Korean aspirations, Agrifields DMCC is launching a new range of water-soluble fertilizers in India. These products are crafted to support sustainable agricultural practices, boost crop outputs, and enhance soil quality, aligning with the company's vision for innovation and environmental responsibility. Gupta remarked that these developments would significantly bolster food security and increase farmer incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025