Left Menu

PM Modi to Launch Rs 3884 Crore Development Projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development initiatives worth over Rs 3884 crore in Varanasi, focusing on infrastructure, education, and public services. The projects include road improvements, electricity enhancements, and educational institutions, aiming to significantly boost the city's facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST
PM Modi to Launch Rs 3884 Crore Development Projects in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Varanasi on April 11, aimed at improving infrastructure and public services. Using the social media platform X, he expressed his commitment to revitalizing his parliamentary constituency with the help of these initiatives.

The projects, valued at around Rs 3884 crore, include educational facilities, road developments, and enhancements to the city's electricity infrastructure. A significant addition is the underpass tunnel on NH-31 and the expansion of facilities at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The Prime Minister's visit marks his 50th trip to this constituency.

During the visit, Modi is expected to address a public meeting attended by approximately 50,000 people. The event will spotlight several projects such as a new polytechnic college and measures to enhance the city's sports and cultural amenities. The Prime Minister's schedule also includes gifting Ayushman cards to senior citizens and awarding Geographical Indication certificates to local products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025