PM Modi to Launch Rs 3884 Crore Development Projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Varanasi on April 11, aimed at improving infrastructure and public services. Using the social media platform X, he expressed his commitment to revitalizing his parliamentary constituency with the help of these initiatives.

The projects, valued at around Rs 3884 crore, include educational facilities, road developments, and enhancements to the city's electricity infrastructure. A significant addition is the underpass tunnel on NH-31 and the expansion of facilities at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The Prime Minister's visit marks his 50th trip to this constituency.

During the visit, Modi is expected to address a public meeting attended by approximately 50,000 people. The event will spotlight several projects such as a new polytechnic college and measures to enhance the city's sports and cultural amenities. The Prime Minister's schedule also includes gifting Ayushman cards to senior citizens and awarding Geographical Indication certificates to local products.

