Left Menu

Norway’s Wealth Fund Stays Steady Amid Market Volatility

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund remains committed to risk diversification amid market turbulence, suffered losses of $101.38 billion. Despite volatility due to U.S. tariffs, the fund still aims to reduce portfolio complexity while maintaining long-term strategies, as announced by Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:33 IST
Norway’s Wealth Fund Stays Steady Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's colossal $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund is maintaining its broad risk diversification strategy amid turbulent markets, despite suffering significant financial losses, the government announced Thursday.

Amid market volatility driven by U.S. tariff announcements, the fund, which holds 1.5% of all globally listed stocks, reported a loss of around 1.1 trillion Norwegian crowns ($101.38 billion) this year, as outlined in a finance ministry's filing to parliament.

Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of sticking to established strategies and avoiding hasty decisions, while the fund moves to simplify management through cutting smaller firms from its portfolio. Despite challenges, the fund will continue its long-term investment approach with unchanged ethics rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025