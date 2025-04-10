Adani Energy Solutions Expands Network Amidst Major Wins

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has announced a substantial 30% growth in its transmission network, reaching 26,696 circuit kilometres by the close of the March quarter. This expansion is attributed to recent order acquisitions, showcasing the company's adept bidding capabilities and the robust opportunities in the sector.

Throughout the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, AESL secured two significant transmission projects, Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part-B 1 and Mahan Transmission, with project costs of Rs 2,800 crore and Rs 2,200 crore, respectively. The company's under-construction order book has soared to Rs 59,936 crore, a 3.5-fold increase from the year's beginning.

In addition to its network expansion, AESL has increased its power transformation capacity from 57,011 MVA to 90,236 MVA. The quarter also saw the installation of 31 lakh smart meters, with plans to install an additional 60-70 lakh in fiscal year 2026, aiming for a total of 1 crore meters. The company's consumer base grew to 3.18 million, and it sold 2,413 million units of electricity, indicating a strong upward trajectory.

