Arunachal's Push for Smaller Hydropower Projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged power developers to explore smaller hydropower projects, leveraging the state's tributaries to boost energy capacity. At a recent meeting, Khandu discussed project timelines, financial implications of delays, and signed MoUs for staff training with central and state agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the potential of smaller hydropower projects to increase the state's energy capacity. Speaking at the eighth steering committee meeting of the Hydropower Development Department in Tawang, he pinpointed the unused potential of tributaries to produce between 100 and 300 megawatts of power.

Khandu suggested that Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) could efficiently integrate smaller projects alongside their larger ventures, utilizing existing resources and manpower to enhance their output.

With key officials and representatives in attendance, the chief minister stressed adherence to project schedules to avoid financial losses. The state government also signed four MoUs with CPSUs to train staff, highlighting a collaborative effort to improve project efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

