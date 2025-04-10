Left Menu

Wall Street's Dip Following Trump's Tariff Reduction

Wall Street's major indexes fell at the opening as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily lower tariffs on multiple countries, ending a recent rally. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced significant drops, highlighting market volatility amid global trade tensions.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, marking a shift after a recent robust rally. The downturn follows U.S. President Donald Trump's strategic decision to temporarily decrease tariffs on numerous countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a drop of 611.5 points, a decrease of 1.51%, opening at 39,996.93. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite encountered significant declines.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 fell by 103.7 points, or 1.90%, to 5,353.15, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 489.5 points, or 2.86%, reaching 16,635.454. The market's response underscores the enduring volatility and investor sensitivity surrounding global trade policy developments.

