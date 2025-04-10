Wall Street's Dip Following Trump's Tariff Reduction

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, marking a shift after a recent robust rally. The downturn follows U.S. President Donald Trump's strategic decision to temporarily decrease tariffs on numerous countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a drop of 611.5 points, a decrease of 1.51%, opening at 39,996.93. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite encountered significant declines.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 fell by 103.7 points, or 1.90%, to 5,353.15, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 489.5 points, or 2.86%, reaching 16,635.454. The market's response underscores the enduring volatility and investor sensitivity surrounding global trade policy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)