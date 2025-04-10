Wall Street's Dip Following Trump's Tariff Reduction
Wall Street's major indexes fell at the opening as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily lower tariffs on multiple countries, ending a recent rally. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced significant drops, highlighting market volatility amid global trade tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a drop of 611.5 points, a decrease of 1.51%, opening at 39,996.93. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite encountered significant declines.
At the opening bell, the S&P 500 fell by 103.7 points, or 1.90%, to 5,353.15, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 489.5 points, or 2.86%, reaching 16,635.454. The market's response underscores the enduring volatility and investor sensitivity surrounding global trade policy developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)