Canada and U.S. Banks Face Off Amid Trump Complaints
Canadian officials are reportedly planning to meet with U.S. banks following complaints by former President Donald Trump. The meeting aims to address these concerns as reported by Bloomberg News. Discussions are expected to cover various banking issues that have emerged in the wake of Trump's criticisms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST
The planned meeting signifies an attempt to address the concerns brought up by Trump, though the specifics of the complaints have not been disclosed.
Both Canadian authorities and U.S. banking representatives are expected to explore a series of issues that have emerged, influencing North American banking relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
