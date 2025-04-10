Uttarakhand Chief Enhances Education Infrastructure at Haridwar Ceremony

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the Pratibha Samman Samaroh-2025 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Haridwar. During the event, he inaugurated a newly constructed school building and a sophisticated smart classroom, underscoring the state's commitment to bolstering academic infrastructure.

The event, aimed at recognizing academic prowess and teacher dedication, saw CM Dhami awarding meritorious students and educators for their commendable achievements. Highlighting Vidya Bharati's expansive educational reach, he noted that over 12,000 schools operate nationwide under its wing, promoting national service and modern education.

CM Dhami stressed that Vidya Bharati's extensive network in Uttarakhand reflects its dedication to modern education. The inauguration of smart classrooms evidences the organization's alignment with state-of-the-art educational facilities. He further praised the state's efforts, under PM Modi's leadership, to innovate educational policy and infrastructure, including the introduction of virtual classrooms and mobile science labs.

Significant educational reforms, including free textbooks and necessary school supplies, are reshaping access to quality education in Uttarakhand. CM Dhami also highlighted ongoing projects such as model colleges and sports infrastructure, backing young athletes with scholarships and comprehensive support.

With the anti-copying law now enacted, Uttarakhand has curbed examination corruption, securing over 22,000 government job placements in the last three years. Emphasizing diligence in education, CM Dhami assured that these initiatives would continue enriching student generations socially and morally. (ANI)

