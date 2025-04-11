Left Menu

Volatility Strikes Wall Street Amid Trade Turmoil

Wall Street stocks plummeted due to concerns over President Trump's tariff wars. Major U.S. indexes faced substantial losses despite earlier gains, with investor anxiety on the rise. Uncertainty in U.S.-China trade relations and the European trading bloc's responses further contributed to market volatility.

Updated: 11-04-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 01:32 IST
Wall Street endured a turbulent session on Thursday as escalated concerns over President Donald Trump's wide-ranging tariff conflicts led to a substantial market downturn. This downturn erased much of the previous day's robust gains which followed a temporary tariff reprieve announcement.

The major U.S. stock indexes, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, all recorded significant losses. Despite specific economic indicators pointing to strength, investor fear continues to dominate due to ambiguous outcomes in the ongoing trade disputes with China and Europe.

As the Federal Reserve contemplates future interest rate adjustments amidst global trade uncertainties, the CBOE Volatility Index, known as the 'fear index,' remained elevated. Big Tech stocks suffered notably, and forthcoming corporate earnings reports add another layer of complexity to the economic landscape.

