U.S. Dollar Plummets Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Strife

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant downturn on Friday, with investors gravitating toward safe-haven assets amidst growing economic uncertainty. Notably, the Swiss franc, yen, and euro showed gains, alongside a peak in gold prices.

Contributing factors included a volatile market response to President Trump's fluctuating tariff policies. Despite a temporary tariff pause announced on Wednesday, intensified duties on Chinese imports remained, further straining international economic relations. This uncertainty prompted a sharp sell-off of U.S. assets, affecting Wall Street and Treasury yields.

Global currency trends reflected this uncertainty, with the dollar hitting multi-month lows against several major currencies, and a record low in offshore yuan trading. The market's unease was underscored by a dramatic rise in gold prices, highlighting investor anxiety over the unstable U.S. economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)