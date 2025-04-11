Market Turmoil: Dollar Weakens as Investors Seek Safe Havens

Global markets took a significant hit on Friday as stocks and the U.S. dollar both declined, driven by escalating trade tensions and growing fears of a recession.

The situation prompted investors to flock to safe haven assets such as the Swiss franc and gold, as analysts pointed out the troubling trends in U.S. Treasury yields.

The current market climate reflects uncertainty about the future of global trade relations, particularly between the U.S. and China, and highlights the vulnerability of U.S. financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)