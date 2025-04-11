Market Turmoil: Dollar Weakens as Investors Seek Safe Havens
Global stock markets fell along with the U.S. dollar amid escalating trade tensions and investor anxiety over a potential recession. Safe haven assets surged, with the Swiss franc hitting a decade high. Analysts warn of uncertainty as the dollar weakens and bond markets remain volatile.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:19 IST
Global markets took a significant hit on Friday as stocks and the U.S. dollar both declined, driven by escalating trade tensions and growing fears of a recession.
The situation prompted investors to flock to safe haven assets such as the Swiss franc and gold, as analysts pointed out the troubling trends in U.S. Treasury yields.
The current market climate reflects uncertainty about the future of global trade relations, particularly between the U.S. and China, and highlights the vulnerability of U.S. financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement