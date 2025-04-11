PM Modi Unveils Multi-Crore Development Projects in Varanasi, Strengthens Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated an array of development projects valued at over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi. His arrival was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his parliamentary constituency.

During the event, CM Yogi highlighted that Kashi had hosted a successful Maha Kumbh in 2025, as PM Modi celebrated victories in assembly polls across various states. Since Modi took office as Prime Minister, Kashi has transformed, attracting millions of devotees over the years.

This visit marks Modi's first to Varanasi since the UP Government led by CM Yogi completed eight years. Reinforcing his commitment to infrastructure, Modi initiated road projects including a new bridge and flyovers. He also inaugurated electricity transmission projects across districts in the Varanasi division, accompanied by advancements in local law enforcement and educational institutions.

Furthermore, Modi laid foundational works for Smart City projects, school renovations, and sporting facilities in Varanasi. Additionally, Modi inaugurated Ganga River redevelpment projects and drinking water schemes. Artisans benefitted from the MSME Unity Mall while ecological efforts included a solar power plant installation and park beautifications.

Highlighting his focus on welfare, Modi distributed Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens, and granted Geographical Indication certifications to local products while disbursing bonuses to milk suppliers associated with Banas Dairy.

