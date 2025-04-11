PM Modi's Vision: Varanasi Paves the Way for 2036 Olympics Dream

In a bold declaration on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics, encouraging the youth of Kashi to start their training for Olympic glory. Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Modi emphasized that ongoing development work would enhance connectivity and business prospects in the region.

The Prime Minister highlighted significant upgrades in health infrastructures, describing Kashi as a burgeoning health capital. He pointed out that high-quality medical facilities are now easily accessible, reducing dependency on major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Modi also introduced the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana which promises free treatment for the elderly, reflecting a commitment to both development and heritage.

Modi pledged to make Purvanchal a center of economic development, underlining the inauguration of transformative infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,880 crore. These initiatives are aimed at boosting sectors like connectivity, education, healthcare, and sports, ensuring progress for every family and region. This vision sets the stage for a 'Viksit Purvanchal'.

