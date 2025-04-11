Goa's CARES Scheme: Revolutionizing Digital Education in Schools

The Government of Goa's Coding And Robotics Education in Schools (CARES) Scheme has experienced significant growth, with student enrollment surging from 5,825 in 2022 to over 17,000 by 2025. Launched in 2021, the initiative aims to impart essential skills through practical learning in coding, robotics, and emerging technologies.

The program has expanded its reach, now encompassing 206 government schools, a marked increase from 61 schools during the 2022-23 academic year. This surge in enrollment reflects a growing enthusiasm among students and highlights a transformative shift towards embracing digital education within Goa's public school system.

Targeting students in Classes 6 to 8, CARES employs a playful and accessible approach to teaching complex skills. Lessons start with visual storytelling, design thinking, and logic puzzles before advancing to real coding and robotics tasks. This creative method fosters curiosity and builds a computational thinking foundation, preparing students for more advanced modules. Central to this initiative is GOVIN, an offline-first coding platform designed for young learners in low-connectivity areas, ensuring all students reap the benefits of digital education no matter where they reside.

The CARES Scheme seeks to empower students with critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation skills, equipping them with tools to navigate and shape the digital world. Beyond coding, the program instills confidence and ambition, setting a precedent for digital transformation in government schools across Goa. The consistent growth in enrollment underscores increasing middle-school engagement, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and demonstrating the government's dedication to delivering quality education. (ANI)

