After a protracted two-year detention at Assam's Dibrugarh jail, Papalpreet Singh has been transferred into the custody of the Punjab Police. Singh, known for his association with Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De leader, Amritpal Singh, was brought back to Amritsar on Wednesday.

Papalpreet Singh, arrested under the National Security Act in an April 2023 operation by Punjab Police in Hoshiarpur, faces scrutiny amid allegations of political injustice. His detention followed a crackdown nearly three weeks after supporters of Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station, demanding the release of Lovepreet Toofan.

Family statements emphasize Papalpreet's efforts in combating drug use, with relatives questioning the fairness of his treatment under the NSA. Legal representatives cite a lack of clear charges and suggest ongoing legal delays, hinting at an attempt to suppress political growth. Many allege that state actions are driven by fear of political momentum.

