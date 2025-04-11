Left Menu

Punjab Police Transfers Papalpreet Singh Amid Allegations of Unfair Detention

Papalpreet Singh, linked to MP Amritpal Singh, was transferred to Punjab after a two-year detention under the NSA. His family claims he was unfairly targeted for opposing drugs. Concerns arise over lack of clear charges and potential political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:51 IST
Papalpreet Singh at Amritsar airport in 2023. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a protracted two-year detention at Assam's Dibrugarh jail, Papalpreet Singh has been transferred into the custody of the Punjab Police. Singh, known for his association with Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De leader, Amritpal Singh, was brought back to Amritsar on Wednesday.

Papalpreet Singh, arrested under the National Security Act in an April 2023 operation by Punjab Police in Hoshiarpur, faces scrutiny amid allegations of political injustice. His detention followed a crackdown nearly three weeks after supporters of Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station, demanding the release of Lovepreet Toofan.

Family statements emphasize Papalpreet's efforts in combating drug use, with relatives questioning the fairness of his treatment under the NSA. Legal representatives cite a lack of clear charges and suggest ongoing legal delays, hinting at an attempt to suppress political growth. Many allege that state actions are driven by fear of political momentum.

