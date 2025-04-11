Himachal Hit by Thunderstorms: Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for severe weather in Himachal Pradesh, warning residents of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba. Meanwhile, a Yellow Alert remains in effect for Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur.

Recent weather reports indicate that these districts experienced light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the past 24 hours. Gohar in Mandi recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm, while hailstorms were reported in Banjar, Sundernagar, and parts of the Shimla district.

IMD officials expect the weather to persist, advising caution as stronger winds could accompany the thunderstorms. Looking ahead, April 12 is predicted to bring further storms in some regions, but a respite is expected from April 13 to April 16 with clearer conditions across the state.

