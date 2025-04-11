Left Menu

EU Redefines Gas Storage Rules for Winter Preparation

The European Union has agreed to relax gas storage rules for winter, addressing concerns over inflated gas prices. Ambassadors have approved a deviation from the 90% storage requirement, conditional on unfavorable market conditions. Final rules negotiations will occur with the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:19 IST
EU Redefines Gas Storage Rules for Winter Preparation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union countries have reached an agreement to modify the existing gas storage rules, easing concerns about increased gas prices. The relaxed regulations were agreed upon during a meeting of EU ambassadors on Friday.

The approved changes will allow countries to fill gas storage 10 percentage points below the current requirement of 90% capacity ahead of winter, given that market conditions are unfavorable. This move aims to mitigate the economic impact of binding storage obligations.

Moving forward, EU nations will negotiate the final set of rules with the European Parliament, with changes possibly affecting filling targets for 2026, 2027, and November this year if approved in time. This reflects EU's efforts to ensure energy stability while being responsive to market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025