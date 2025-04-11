Equity Fund Inflows Hit 11-Month Low Amid Turbulent Markets

In March, the inflow of equity mutual funds dipped to its lowest in 11 months, reaching Rs 25,082 crore. A sharp decline in sectoral and thematic funds, spurred by ongoing market volatility, was identified as the main cause of this downturn.

Equity funds experienced a 14% drop in inflow compared to February, even as systematic investment plans (SIPs) recorded a four-month low of Rs 25,925 crore. These shifts mark a notable change in investor sentiment as preferences move towards more flexible investment strategies, with mid-cap and small-cap funds attracting significant interest.

In contrast, debt funds saw an outflow of Rs 2.02 lakh crore in March, consistent with end-of-quarter patterns. Despite these outflows, the mutual fund industry's assets under management rose slightly to Rs 65.7 lakh crore by March-end.

